* Speculative 10-year T-note net shorts highest in 11 months * Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit record high (Adds details on Eurodollar futures net shorts) Dec 9 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest since early January, while their net bearish bets on Eurodollar hit record peak for a second week, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday showed. Speculators piled on bets that longer-dated U.S. government debt prices will fall further on the view that inflation would accelerate from possible big tax cuts and federal spending under a Trump administration. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 228,604 contracts on Dec. 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 96,267 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculators raised their net shorts after benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.492 percent on Dec. 1, which was a near 1-1/2 year peak, according to Reuters data. By investor categories, asset managers trimmed their net longs in 10-year T-notes by 12,962 contracts to 146,542, while leveraged funds reduced their net shorts by 52,069 to 46,644. Bond dealers added to their 10-year T-note net shorts by 159 to 125,000 contracts. Meanwhile, speculators ratcheted up their net short positions in Eurodollar futures based on growing certainty the Federal Reserve would raise short-term U.S. interest rates by a quarter point at its policy meeting next week. Net shorts in Eurodollar futures grew to a record high of 2.238 million contracts from 2.140 million the previous week. By investor categories, asset managers increased their net shorts in Eurodollar by 122,459 contracts to 1.724 million, but bond dealers raised their net longs by 81,620 to 3.864 million. Leveraged funds trimmed their Eurodollar net shorts by 5,870 to 1.678 million contracts. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 196,880 184,060 Short 210,632 197,522 Net -13,752 -13,462 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 316,796 339,472 Short 606,522 642,972 Net -289,726 -303,500 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 482,481 519,109 Short 711,085 615,376 Net -228,604 -96,267 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 76,882 85,380 Short 120,473 109,695 Net -43,591 -24,315 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 57,418 50,166 Short 124,585 127,721 Net -67,167 -77,555 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 559,543 586,567 Short 2,798,426 2,727,027 Net -2,238,883 -2,140,460 Fed funds 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 84,297 76,007 Short 143,538 131,592 Net -59,241 -55,585 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Jonathan Oatis)