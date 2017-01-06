(Adds details on data)
Jan 6 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to a record high in the
latest week on expectations of faster U.S. growth and inflation
in 2017, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
344,931 contracts on Jan. 3, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 341,075 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
T-note futures prices have recovered on bargain hunting and
portfolio rebalancing since mid-December following a market
selloff that knocked about $2 trillion in value from bond
markets around the world.
Analysts forecast bond prices could rise further in the
coming weeks as investors await for details on the stimulus
programs pledged by the Trump administration and a
Republican-controlled Congress.
A number of analysts forecast longer-dated bond yields to
resume their rise later this year with 10-year yields climbing
to 3 percent, about 60 basis points above Friday's closing
level..
Among investor groups, bond dealers raised their net shorts
in 10-year T-notes to 153,111 contracts, the most since Nov. 22.
Asset managers increased their 10-year T-note net longs for
a third week to 330,047 contracts, while leveraged funds reduced
their net shorts to 154,072.
The following is a table of the speculative positions in
Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar
futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 192,341 198,067
Short 241,739 230,256
Net -49,398 -32,189
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 251,749 329,055
Short 662,611 666,049
Net -410,862 -336,994
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 471,225 451,297
Short 816,156 792,372
Net -344,931 -341,075
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 81,565 85,549
Short 113,724 107,059
Net -32,159 -21,510
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 65,426 72,679
Short 142,425 137,976
Net -76,999 -65,297
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 582,991 579,240
Short 2,699,095 2,485,417
Net -2,116,104 -1,906,177
Fed funds
03 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 63,833 77,564
Short 173,314 155,056
Net -109,481 -77,492
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Grant
McCool)