* Spec Eurodollar, 5-year T-note net shorts rise to record
highs
* Speculative net shorts in T-bonds hit highest since 2012
* Spec fed funds net shorts climb to highest since Aug 2015
Jan 13 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures reached another record high in the
latest week even as benchmark yields retreated further,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
394,689 contracts on Jan. 10, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 344,931 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Net shorts in five-year T-note futures and Eurodollar
futures among speculators also climbed to record highs in the
latest week, while speculative T-bond net shorts rose to their
highest level since March 2012, according to CFTC data.
Net shorts in federal funds futures among speculators rose
to their highest since August 2015.
The rise in net shorts among these futures contracts
suggested this group of market participants believes bond prices
will resume their fall despite their rebound since mid-December.
Some traders have reduced their bearish bond bets as they
reassess how quickly U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and a
Republican-controlled Congress would enact tax cuts, looser
regulations and infrastructure spending they had pledged ahead
of the Nov. 8 election.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached 2.64
percent on Dec. 15, which was the highest since September 2014,
in anticipation of these fiscal changes and hints from the
Federal Reserve might raise interest rates at a faster pace in
response to more government actions to bolster the economy.
It has, however, retreated on renewed bond appetite among
some investors and the lack of details on fiscal stimulus from
Trump and leading Republican lawmakers.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
10 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 238,528 192,341
Short 253,031 241,739
Net -14,503 -49,398
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
10 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 248,625 251,749
Short 686,121 662,611
Net -437,496 -410,862
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
10 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 455,160 471,225
Short 849,849 816,156
Net -394,689 -344,931
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
10 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 84,615 81,565
Short 128,379 113,724
Net -43,764 -32,159
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
10 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 62,634 65,426
Short 136,887 142,425
Net -74,253 -76,999
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
10 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 504,186 582,991
Short 2,946,321 2,699,095
Net -2,442,135 -2,116,104
Fed funds
10 Jan 2017 Prior week
week
Long 84,074 63,833
Short 219,190 173,314
Net -135,116 -109,481
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and
Marguerita Choy)