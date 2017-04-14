(Add background, details from latest data) April 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for the first time in six weeks, suggesting the current rally in the bond market might be ready for a pause, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 64,529 contracts on April 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 55,766 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. The increase in net shorts in 10-year T-notes might signal fewer speculators exiting bearish bets. Short-covering has helped propel prices of bond futures higher since March and benchmark yields to near a five-month low at 2.218 percent on Thursday. Geopolitical concerns, together with doubts about fiscal stimulus from Washington to be enacted in 2017, have kindled appetite for longer-dated Treasuries. Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures reached another record high at 3.21 million contracts on Tuesday, up 82,441 amid expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the coming months. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 302,433 288,462 Short 275,781 297,210 Net 26,652 -8,748 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 447,756 388,543 Short 655,537 681,911 Net -207,781 -293,368 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 682,295 613,690 Short 746,824 669,456 Net -64,529 -55,766 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 106,905 105,118 Short 119,804 128,176 Net -12,899 -23,058 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 41,893 36,225 Short 126,362 116,900 Net -84,469 -80,675 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 462,705 439,071 Short 3,674,491 3,568,416 Net -3,211,786 -3,129,345 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 158,418 157,867 Short 371,183 365,048 Net -212,765 -207,181 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley and Dan Grebler)