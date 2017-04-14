(Add background, details from latest data)
April 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for the first time in six
weeks, suggesting the current rally in the bond market might be
ready for a pause, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
64,529 contracts on April 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 55,766 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
The increase in net shorts in 10-year T-notes might signal
fewer speculators exiting bearish bets. Short-covering has
helped propel prices of bond futures higher since March and
benchmark yields to near a five-month low at 2.218
percent on Thursday.
Geopolitical concerns, together with doubts about fiscal
stimulus from Washington to be enacted in 2017, have kindled
appetite for longer-dated Treasuries.
Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures
reached another record high at 3.21 million contracts on
Tuesday, up 82,441 amid expectations the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates in the coming months.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 302,433 288,462
Short 275,781 297,210
Net 26,652 -8,748
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 447,756 388,543
Short 655,537 681,911
Net -207,781 -293,368
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 682,295 613,690
Short 746,824 669,456
Net -64,529 -55,766
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 106,905 105,118
Short 119,804 128,176
Net -12,899 -23,058
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 41,893 36,225
Short 126,362 116,900
Net -84,469 -80,675
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 462,705 439,071
Short 3,674,491 3,568,416
Net -3,211,786 -3,129,345
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 158,418 157,867
Short 371,183 365,048
Net -212,765 -207,181
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley and Dan
Grebler)