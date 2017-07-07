(Corrects headline to read "longs" not "shorts")
July 7 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their
lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 262,962 contracts on July 3, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 302,098 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 179,819 212,115
Short 437,006 354,073
Net -257,187 -141,958
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 403,416 469,556
Short 622,709 641,282
Net -219,293 -171,726
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 824,954 835,371
Short 561,992 533,273
Net 262,962 302,098
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 184,378 186,192
Short 117,357 131,610
Net 67,021 54,582
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 80,930 65,880
Short 145,115 140,836
Net -64,185 -74,956
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 809,961 763,805
Short 2,440,796 2,424,512
Net -1,630,835 -1,660,707
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 191,926 212,081
Short 370,799 377,971
Net -178,873 -165,890
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)