(Corrects headline to read "longs" not "shorts") July 7 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 262,962 contracts on July 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 302,098 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 179,819 212,115 Short 437,006 354,073 Net -257,187 -141,958 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 403,416 469,556 Short 622,709 641,282 Net -219,293 -171,726 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 824,954 835,371 Short 561,992 533,273 Net 262,962 302,098 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 184,378 186,192 Short 117,357 131,610 Net 67,021 54,582 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 80,930 65,880 Short 145,115 140,836 Net -64,185 -74,956 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 809,961 763,805 Short 2,440,796 2,424,512 Net -1,630,835 -1,660,707 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 191,926 212,081 Short 370,799 377,971 Net -178,873 -165,890 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)