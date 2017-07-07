(Adds background, details on latest data) July 7 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The drop in bullish bets followed perceived hawkish rhetoric from foreign central banks as they signaled they might consider reducing monetary stimulus later this year if their economies improve further. Global bond yields including those in the United States climbed for a second straight week. Upbeat U.S. data including a payrolls report that showed a stronger-than-forecast rise in hiring in June spurred further selling in Treasuries this week. The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield hit an eight-week high at 2.398 percent on Friday, Reuters data showed. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 262,962 contracts on July 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 302,098 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Among major investors, asset managers reduced their net longs in 10-year T-notes by 58,636 contracts to 139,344 on Monday, while bond dealers pared their 10-year T-note net shorts by 29,866 to 78,616, the latest CFTC data showed. Leveraged funds, however, turned net long in 10-year T-notes at 3,642 contracts, compared with a net short totaling 38,379 a week earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 179,819 212,115 Short 437,006 354,073 Net -257,187 -141,958 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 403,416 469,556 Short 622,709 641,282 Net -219,293 -171,726 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 824,954 835,371 Short 561,992 533,273 Net 262,962 302,098 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 184,378 186,192 Short 117,357 131,610 Net 67,021 54,582 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 80,930 65,880 Short 145,115 140,836 Net -64,185 -74,956 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 809,961 763,805 Short 2,440,796 2,424,512 Net -1,630,835 -1,660,707 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 03 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 191,926 212,081 Short 370,799 377,971 Net -178,873 -165,890 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay and Tom Brown)