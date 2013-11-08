* Highest spec net shorts in 10-year T-notes since April 2012

* U.S. Q3 GDP, Oct jobs data turn out stronger than forecast

Nov 8 Speculators raised net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week before data on third-quarter gross domestic product and October payrolls, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Speculators took bets 10-year T-bond prices will fall in anticipation of possibly stronger-than-expected data on jobs and the overall economy, which turned out to be the case.

On the other hand, a majority of investors had braced for disappointing readings, which would have boosted 10-year T-bond prices and the case for the Federal Reserve to stick to its bond-purchase stimulus into 2014.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 189,188 contracts on Nov. 5, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the most net speculative short in 10-year note futures since April 2012.

A week earlier, speculators held 125,670 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures on the Chicago Board of Trade for December delivery fell 1 point in price on the day at 126-2/32, the lowest in over three weeks.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 14 basis points to 2.751 percent on Friday, which was its highest since mid-October.

On Friday, the Labor Department said U.S. employers added 204,000 workers in October, far more than the 125,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters. A day earlier, the government said its initial gauge of third-quarter GDP growth came at 2.8 percent, the fastest pace in a year.

While speculators made big changes in their 10-year T-bond futures holdings, they made more modest adjustments to their other bond futures positions in the latest week.

Speculators' long positions in two-year T-note futures exceeded shorts by 10,691 contracts on Nov. 5, compared with a net short of 12,820 the previous week..

Speculative net shorts in five-year Treasury note futures fell to 93,191 on Tuesday, down 1,897 from the prior week..

Speculators raised their net long in 30-year bond futures by 10,439 contracts on Tuesday to 24,466, according to the latest CFTC Commitments of Traders figures.

Speculative longs in ultra-long T-bond futures exceeded shorts by 9,227 contracts on Tuesday, up 1,260 from the previous week..