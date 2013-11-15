Nov 15 Speculators trimmed net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after data that showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in October, according to a Commodity Futures Trading Commission report released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 181,079 contracts on Nov. 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 189,188 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which were the most net shorts since April 2012.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures on the Chicago Board of Trade for December delivery fell 1/32 in price on the day to 126-25/32.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was unchanged on the day at 2.70 percent.

Last Friday, the Labor Department said U.S. employers added 204,000 workers in October, far more than the 125,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

While speculators made modest changes in their 10-year T-bond futures holdings, they made bigger adjustments to their other bond futures positions in the latest week.

Speculators' long positions in two-year T-note futures exceeded shorts by 28,650 contracts on Nov. 12, up 17,959 from the previous week..

Speculative net shorts in five-year Treasury note futures grew to 108,973 on Tuesday from 93,191 the prior week. .

Speculators cut their net longs in 30-year bond futures by 17,046 contracts on Tuesday to 7,420, according to the latest CFTC Commitments of Traders figures.

Speculative shorts in ultra-long T-bond futures exceeded longs by 3,108 on Tuesday, compared with a net long of 9,227 contracts the previous week..