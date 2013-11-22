Nov 22 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures were little changed in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 180,363 contracts on Nov. 19, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 181,079 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Traders were reluctant to make big bets earlier this week before key data on retail sales and consumer prices as well as minutes on the Federal Reserve's Oct 29-30 policy meeting on Wednesday.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures on the Chicago Board of Trade for December delivery rose 8/32 in price on the day to 126-19/32.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 3 basis points on the day at 2.752 percent.

Speculators made modest changes in their other bond futures positions in the latest week.

Speculators' long positions in two-year T-note futures exceeded shorts by 34,011 contracts on Nov. 19, up 5,361 from the previous week..

Speculative net shorts in five-year Treasury note futures fell nearly half, by 53,855 to 55,118 on Tuesday. .

Speculators turned net short in 30-year bond futures by 308 contracts on Tuesday, compared with a net long of 7,420 a week earlier, according to the latest CFTC Commitments of Traders figures.

Speculative longs in ultra-long T-bond futures exceeded shorts by 1,421 on Tuesday, compared with a net short of 3,108 contracts the previous week..