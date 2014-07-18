(Recasts lead, adds background)
July 18 Speculators pared their net bearish
positions in Eurodollar futures from the record high set a week
ago, while they reduced their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year
Treasury note futures in the latest week, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Short-term U.S. rates and yields fell this week on perceived
dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before
Congress. Traders reckoned her testimony supported the view the
U.S. central bank would raise interest rates gradually and would
increase them to lower levels than it had in the past.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
Eurodollar futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 1.595
million contracts on Tuesday, fewer than the record 1.81 million
set a week earlier, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments
of Traders data.
The amount of speculators' bearish positions in 10-year
Treasury futures exceeded bullish positions by 53,626 contracts
on July 15, according to CFTC's latest data.
A week earlier, speculators held 96,772 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Sept 10-year T-notes closed up 2/32 on the week at
125-9/32, while Eurodollar futures for Dec 2016 delivery
ended at 97.905, down from 97.995 a week earlier.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 233,128 207,652
Short 240,407 221,372
Net -7,279 -13,720
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 328,802 303,782
Short 324,087 321,245
Net 4,715 -17,463
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 425,550 376,657
Short 479,176 473,429
Net -53,626 -96,772
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 94,071 73,101
Short 68,339 77,458
Net 25,732 -4,357
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 51,217 50,178
Short 35,337 33,269
Net 15,880 16,909
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 934,666 906,356
Short 2,530,112 2,717,529
Net -1,595,446 -1,811,173
