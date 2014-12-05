(Adds table, background on payrolls report)
Dec 5 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their
highest in nearly a year ahead of the U.S. November jobs data,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
On Friday, the Labor Department said U.S. employers hired
312,000 workers last month, the most in almost three years and
hourly wage growth accelerated by 0.4 percent, the fastest pace
last set in June 2013.
The amount of speculators' positions in 10-year Treasury
futures that are short or bearish exceeded the amount of
speculators' long or bullish positions by 162,524 contracts on
Dec. 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders
data.
This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes
since 173,674 contracts in late December 2013.
A week earlier, speculators held 75,327 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculators raised their net shorts in Eurodollar
futures earlier this week to 715,581 contracts, the highest in a
month.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
02Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 292,802 318,171
Short 340,840 342,438
Net -48,038 -24,267
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
02Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 288,014 305,549
Short 305,634 290,952
Net -17,620 14,597
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
02Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 344,423 386,471
Short 506,947 461,798
Net -162,524 -75,327
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
02Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 121,589 121,202
Short 97,453 84,336
Net 24,136 36,866
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
02Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 67,986 60,614
Short 54,785 46,794
Net 13,201 13,820
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
02Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,623,683 1,693,910
Short 2,339,264 2,202,956
Net -715,581 -509,046
