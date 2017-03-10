* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit record high
* Spec 5-year T-note net shorts most in two months
* Spec 2-year T-note net shorts hit highest since June
(New throughout, adds background, net shorts in other
contracts)
March 10 Speculators scaled back their net
bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from a record
high ahead of the February U.S. payrolls report, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures reached another
record peak earlier this week on expectations the Federal
Reserve would raise key U.S. short-term rates at its March 14-15
meeting, the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data showed.
Nets shorts by speculators in U.S. five-year T-note futures
rose to their highest level in two months, while speculative net
shorts in two-year T-notes jumped to their highest since last
June.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
298,514 contracts on March 7, according to the latest data
.
A week earlier, speculators held 409,659 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which was a record high.
Speculators likely reduced their bearish bets on 10-year
T-notes to book profits following prior week's steep selloff due
to hawkish rhetoric from a group of Fed officials on the
possibility of a pending rate increase, analysts said.
On Friday, the Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls
increased by 235,000 jobs last month, more than the 190,000
forecast among economists polled by Reuters.
U.S. 10-year T-note futures ended up 6/32 at 123 on
Friday as the February hiring figure fell short of the most
optimistic views.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 217,300 263,282
Short 353,805 293,001
Net -136,505 -29,719
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 313,665 376,450
Short 725,241 663,816
Net -411,576 -287,366
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 527,862 472,169
Short 826,376 881,828
Net -298,514 -409,659
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 91,847 91,092
Short 134,673 112,956
Net -42,826 -21,864
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 53,041 56,880
Short 117,791 124,283
Net -64,750 -67,403
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 413,948 393,581
Short 3,304,373 3,073,460
Net -2,890,425 -2,679,879
Fed funds
07 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 120,998 197,687
Short 367,257 352,629
Net -246,259 -154,942
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and David
Gregorio)