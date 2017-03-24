(Add details on latest data)
March 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest since
November on renewed safe-haven bids for bonds in doubts about
U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his economic
agenda, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
100,354 contracts on March 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 194,392 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Ten-year T-note futures rose to their highest in three weeks
on Wednesday on concerns the struggle Trump and top Republican
lawmakers encountered to pass a House bill to replace the
Affordable Care Act portends similar problems to enact tax cuts,
looser regulations and infrastructure spending.
On the other hand, speculators raised their net shorts in
Eurodollar futures to another record high with more than three
million contracts, as Federal Reserve officials reiterated their
expectations for more rate increases later this year.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 221,200 207,280
Short 379,677 370,921
Net -158,477 -163,641
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 369,353 348,813
Short 685,147 705,884
Net -315,794 -357,071
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 607,230 610,939
Short 707,584 805,331
Net -100,354 -194,392
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 88,662 87,785
Short 142,674 150,033
Net -54,012 -62,248
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 56,556 54,508
Short 131,332 131,873
Net -74,776 -77,365
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 396,578 331,192
Short 3,405,660 3,311,414
Net -3,009,082 -2,980,222
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 159,022 159,489
Short 367,128 352,202
Net -208,106 -192,713
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft and Chris
Reese)