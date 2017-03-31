* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit another record high * Dealers, leveraged funds cut 10-year T-note net shorts * Speculative ultra bond net shorts highest since November (Add details on other T-note, rates futures) March 31 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest since late November on doubts about fiscal stimulus from Washington, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Meanwhile, expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates further in the coming months led speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures to another record high at 3.06 million contracts. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 69,419 contracts on March 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 100,354 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. By investor groups, bond dealers and leveraged funds reduced their 10-year T-note net shorts to 42,800 and 185,056 on Tuesday. Asset managers lowered their net longs to 286,295. Among other T-note maturities, speculators' net shorts in two-year T-notes fell sharply to their lowest in five weeks, while net shorts in five-year T-notes hit a seven-week trough. Speculative net shorts in T-bond futures fell to their lowest since December, but speculate net shorts in ultra bonds reached their highest level since November. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 284,613 221,200 Short 311,134 379,677 Net -26,521 -158,477 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 423,243 369,353 Short 681,814 685,147 Net -258,571 -315,794 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 631,973 607,230 Short 701,392 707,584 Net -69,419 -100,354 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 104,901 88,662 Short 125,306 142,674 Net -20,405 -54,012 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 40,176 56,556 Short 124,921 131,332 Net -84,745 -74,776 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 417,957 396,578 Short 3,473,838 3,405,660 Net -3,055,881 -3,009,082 Fed funds 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 153,550 159,022 Short 373,085 367,128 Net -219,535 -208,106 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and James Dalgleish)