Congo's year-on-year inflation rises to 17.93 pct in March
KINSHASA, April 14 Democratic Republic of Congo's consumer price inflation rose to 17.93 percent year-on-year in March, up from 14.8 percent in February, the central bank said on Friday.
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasury prices reduced their earlier losses on Friday as a private gauge on factory activity in the Chicago area fell more than forecast in April, suggesting a further slowing in economic growth in the second quarter.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32 in price with a yield of 1.847 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan