Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growth, lower provisions this year
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. Treasury prices held their earlier losses on Tuesday as a private gauge on consumer confidence rose to its highest since October, rekindling bets that consumer spending is gathering strength in second quarter following a sluggish first quarter.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5/32 lower in price, yielding 1.477 percent which was up nearly 2 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr