NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. Treasury prices held their earlier losses on Tuesday as a private gauge on consumer confidence rose to its highest since October, rekindling bets that consumer spending is gathering strength in second quarter following a sluggish first quarter.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5/32 lower in price, yielding 1.477 percent which was up nearly 2 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)