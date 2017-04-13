NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs on Thursday, pulling further from near five-month lows, in the wake of a University of Michigan survey that showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in early April.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.264 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Wednesday. It touched 2.218 percent earlier Thursday, which was the lowest since Nov. 17. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)