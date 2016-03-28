UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as traders shrugged off softer-than-expected data on domestic personal consumption in February, which supports the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at a gradual pace.
The U.S. Commerce Department said consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in January. The January increase was originally reported at 0.5 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last up 0.9 basis point from late on Thursday at 1.900 percent.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank may reach its inflation target of 4 percent much earlier than it originally expected, First Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told reporters on Tuesday.