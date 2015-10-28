NEW YORK Oct 28 The U.S. Treasuries yield curve
flattened on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve left the option
alive for an interest rate increase at its last meeting of 2015
in December, downplaying concerns about the impact of a slowing
global economy on U.S. growth.
The Federal Reserve's latest policy statement rekindled bets
the yields on short- and medium-dated Treasuries would rise
faster than longer-dated issues once the Fed begins raising its
target rate above its current near-zero level.
The revival of "curve flattening" trades narrowed the yield
gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries to 1.412 percent,
the tightest since late August, from 1.494 percent late on
Tuesday.
The yield difference between 10-year and 30-year Treasuries
shrank to 0.775 percent, the tightest in a month, from 0.823
percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)