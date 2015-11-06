(Corrects in 2nd para, jobless rate should read 5.0 percent instead of 5.1 percent)

NEW YORK Nov 6 The yield gap between U.S. two-year and five-year Treasuries grew to its widest level since late August as a robust U.S. October U.S. jobs report raised bets the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at a faster pace than some traders had thought.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday nonfarm payrolls increased 271,000 last month, the largest rise since December 2014, while the jobless rate fell to 5.0 percent, the lowest since April 2008.

The two-year to five-year part of the Treasuries yield curve steepened to 0.84 percentage point, which was a level not seen since Aug. 25. This compared with 0.80 point late on Thursday, according to Reuters data.

On the other hand, the medium-to-longer part of the yield curve flattened, or the differences between medium and longer-dated yields shrank, as some traders anticipate medium-term yields would rise faster than longer-dated yields once the Fed begins raising rates.

The five-year to 30-year part of the curve flattened 1.34 percentage point, which was the tightest level since Aug. 21. It was 1.37 points late Thursday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)