NEW YORK Oct 13 U.S. Treasuries dealers have
cut back their market-making activities on interdealer systems,
as high frequency trading firms have ramped up their presence in
this area of bond trading, according to a private survey
released on Tuesday.
Of the top 10 firms on major inter-dealer platforms,
including ICAP's BrokerTec and Nasdaq's eSpeed,
only two are primary dealers, while the rest are non-bank
outfits and primarily principal trading firms such as KCG and
Virtu Financial, Greenwich Associates said.
There are currently 22 primary dealers or top Wall Street
firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve.
More than a decade ago, Wall Street dealers were the
dominant market-makers of Treasuries on interdealer platforms,
according to Kevin McPartland, Greenwich's head of market
structure and Technology Research.
"The landscape has really changed on who are now the
liquidity makers and who are the liquidity takers," McPartland
said.
In the week ended Sept. 30, primary dealers on average
traded $212.7 billion a day in Treasuries with other dealers,
and $296.7 billion a day with other market participants,
according to data from the New York Fed.
Greenwich's findings support the view of the Federal Reserve
and other regulators that Wall Street dealers' role to buy and
hold securities for resale has diminished stemming from tougher
capital requirements and rising competition from high-frequency
trading firms, hedge funds and other non-banks.
Dealers' reduced market-making role has been under the
spotlight in the wake of the "flash" rally on Oct. 15, 2014 when
Treasuries registered wild price swings in just a 12-minute
period.
Still, the top five dealers in U.S. Treasuries handle 60
percent of trading volume with investors, up from 44 percent in
2005, Greenwich said.
Twelve percent of 103 investors surveyed said they are
either already engaging in Treasuries trading with non-banks or
plan to do so in the coming months, the Stamford,
Connecticut-based research firm said.
