Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
NEW YORK Aug 16 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell more than shorter-dated yields on Tuesday after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley told Fox Business Network that the central bank may increase interest rates as soon as September if the economy improves further.
The yield difference between U.S. 30-year and five-year Treasuries shrank by more than 1 basis point to 113 basis points, according to Tradeweb, as traders bet short-term rates would rise faster than longer-term bond yields.
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.