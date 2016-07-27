NEW YORK, July 27 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices added to earlier gains on Wednesday, rising to session highs as a steeper-than-expected drop in durable goods orders in June revived concerns about the factory sector being a drag on the U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last up 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.547 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond was up 12/32 in price to yield 2.263 percent, down nearly 2 basis points. (Reporting by Richard Leong)