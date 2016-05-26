FOREX-Dollar edges lower after Fed, Aussie soars on record trade surplus
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic assessment
NEW YORK May 26 U.S. Treasury prices held earlier gains on Thursday as the latest data on durable goods orders and jobless claims supported the view of a modest rebound in U.S. economic growth following a weak first quarter.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price to yield 1.856 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic assessment
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.
Feb 1 The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) voted late Wednesday to lower its annual expected return rate from 7.5 percent to 7 percent by 2018.