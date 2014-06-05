* Treasuries may appeal even if U.S. job growth holds above 200,000

* Irish 10-year yield falls below U.S., 1st time since 2007

* U.S. 10-year yield might struggle to fall below recent lows

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 5 Do not be surprised if U.S. Treasury yields fall in coming days after the European Central Bank cut short-term interest rates to near zero on Thursday.

In this rock-bottom rates climate, U.S. Treasuries could appeal to yield-hungry investors even if Friday's jobs report is a blockbuster surprise. And if the figures are weaker than expected, that would make U.S. bonds even more likely to rally.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield fell to 2.40 percent last week, a level not seen since last June, in part because of Europe. Since then, it has risen nearly 20 basis points.

Low European yields are likely to serve as a barrier for U.S. debt until it is clear that U.S. growth has accelerated dramatically. That has not happened yet, so Treasuries are benefiting from surging European debt markets that just a few years ago sported lofty rates.

"It's a powerful force in keeping world's interest rates low," Kathy Jones, fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York, said of the widely expected ECB rate cut.

The yield on 10-year Irish government debt fell below the benchmark U.S. 10-year notes on Thursday, the first time this has happened since 2007. At the height of the euro zone debt crisis three years ago, Ireland's 10-year yield was more than 14 percent, or 11.5 percentage points higher than U.S. yields.

Similarly, 10-year yields of Spain and Italy are both lower than 3 percent. Both countries' yields peaked at more than 7 percent in 2012, which represented record highs since the euro's introduction in 1999.

In addition to foreign investors shifting money into higher-yielding U.S. debt, analysts say U.S. yields might revisit their 11-month lows if data signal that second-quarter growth will fall short of expectations.

This week's surprise widening in the U.S. trade deficit led economists to downgrade earlier upbeat forecasts for 4 percent growth this spring.

The conflict in Ukraine as well as short-covering and other technical factors have held bond yields down, but even as those factors have receded, yields remain low.

In the past two months, traders reduced their Treasuries holdings and pushed yields higher in anticipation of a strong U.S. payrolls report, only to have to jump back in and buy even more longer-dated debt in subsequent days following the data.

Few analysts predict 10-year yields will slip below the lows set last week even if the May payrolls figure were to fall below 200,000 as the ADP private jobs report suggested on Wednesday.

Moreover, the U.S. Federal Reserve has been gradually reducing its monetary stimulus and is expected to increase short-term interest rates next year even if domestic growth is modest.

"The ECB rate cut has slowed the upward trajectory in longer U.S. yields, but your short-term funding cost will go up eventually," said David Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)