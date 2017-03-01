NEW YORK, March 1 BlackRock's iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury bond exchange traded fund was poised on Wednesday for its biggest single-day loss prompted by a bond market selloff spurred by growing expectations of an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike.

The ETF, which had $5.2 billion in assets at the end of January, was at $119.41 a share in late trading, down 1.7 percent on the day. This would be its steepest one-day drop since a 4.2 percent drop on Nov. 9, the day after the U.S. election when Donald Trump defied polls and won the White House over Hillary Clinton. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)