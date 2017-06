NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. Treasury yields pared their rise on Tuesday as a larger-than-forecast decline in domestic home resales in December revived worries about the housing sector stemming from the rise in borrowing costs following the U.S. presidential election.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.428 percent, up nearly 3 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year yield was about 2 basis points higher at 3.006 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)