NEW YORK Jan 22 The U.S. Treasuries market's
losses grew on Friday as data showed domestic sales of existing
homes jumped a record 14.7 percent in December, suggesting
resilience in the housing market despite evidence of weakness in
other parts of the economy.
The National Association of Realtors said home resales
rebounded from a 19-month trough to an annual rate of 5.46
million units last month.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 17/32
lower in price with a yield of 2.083 percent, up 6 basis points
from late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)