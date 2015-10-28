NEW YORK Oct 28 Yields on U.S. short-to-medium dated Treasuries rose to one-month highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left the door for a possible rate increase in December, downplaying concerns about the impact of a weakening global economy on U.S. growth.

"The committee continues to see the risks to the outlook for economic activity and the labor market as nearly balanced," the Fed's policy committee said in its statement. It added that the U.S. economy has been expanding at a moderate pace.

U.S. two-year and five-year Treasuries yields rose to their highest levels in a month at 0.7230 percent and 1.472 percent, respectively, according to Reuters data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields was last 2.083 percent, up over 5 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield hit 2.106 percent, the highest in 2-1/2 weeks.

