NEW YORK Oct 28 Yields on U.S. short-to-medium
dated Treasuries rose to one-month highs on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve left the door for a possible rate increase in
December, downplaying concerns about the impact of a weakening
global economy on U.S. growth.
"The committee continues to see the risks to the outlook for
economic activity and the labor market as nearly balanced," the
Fed's policy committee said in its statement. It added that the
U.S. economy has been expanding at a moderate pace.
U.S. two-year and five-year Treasuries yields rose to their
highest levels in a month at 0.7230 percent and 1.472 percent,
respectively, according to Reuters data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields was last
2.083 percent, up over 5 basis points from late on Tuesday. The
10-year yield hit 2.106 percent, the highest in 2-1/2 weeks.
