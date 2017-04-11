NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasury yields held near session lows on Tuesday after Fitch Ratings affirmed its top AAA credit rating on the United States, citing its financing capability, the dollar as the premier reserve currency and Treasuries' benchmark status.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.314 percent, down from nearly 5 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year yield was 4 basis points lower at 2.943 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)