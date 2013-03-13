* Investors pour more money into floating-rate bond funds
* Floating-rate debt issuance picks up to meet demand
* Some say too early to buy floating-rate debt due to Fed
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. bond investors have for
years feasted on the steady gains in fixed-rate debt, but with
the economy recovering and yields drifting upward, their taste
is shifting to niche products like floating-rate instruments.
Interest rates on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries
recently touched an 11-month high. While the
economic recovery appears to be progressing, it is still
tentative and the Federal Reserve is expected to keep buying
debt for a couple of more years.
But bond managers know the market can change quickly and
yields could spike, fueling their desire for more protection.
"When things turn, they could be pretty violent," said Chad
Stephens, portfolio manager at StableRiver Capital Management in
Atlanta.
Floating-rate notes protect investors from rising rates
because their interest rates "reset" as market rates move
higher. Most floating rate debt is from investment grade
corporations or asset-backed securities backed by mortgages or
receivables from credit cards or automobile and student loans.
Interest rates on such debt could rise or fall on a
quarterly, semi-annual or yearly basis, depending on changes to
Libor, the London benchmark.
Expectations the Federal Reserve will start to curb its debt
purchases as the U.S. labor and housing markets improve have
sparked a move into the sector.
Already in 2013, flows into funds that focus on
floating-rate instruments have surpassed $10 billion, more than
half the record inflow of $18.2 billion seen in all of 2010,
according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Proceeds from
floating-rate sales in the first two months of 2013 exceed those
of the entire fourth quarter.
That is a big change from much of the previous two years,
when floating-rate bonds fell from favor as the European debt
crisis raged and the Federal Reserve pursued an unrelenting
campaign to hold interest rates down.
Soon, Uncle Sam will jump into the game. The U.S. Treasury
is expected to introduce two-year floating-rate debt by early
next year in a bid to entice investors to keep buying its debt
even as rates go up.
The growing appetite for these instruments has helped
returns in the sector so far this year.
For instance, yields on JPMorgan's 1.058 percent floating
rate notes due May 2014 have tightened against three-month
Libor. They were priced 75 basis points over Libor in May 2011,
when the benchmark was 0.41 percent. On Wednesday, Libor was
fixed at 0.28 percent.
Standard & Poor's index of the top 100 leveraged
bank loans, worth about $200 billion, has set a series of new
highs this year, rising almost 1.5 percent after gaining 10.5
percent in 2012. Meanwhile, the Barclays index of U.S. dollar
floating rate debt that matures in five years or less has risen
0.38 percent so far in 2013.
These gains on floating-rate securities, while modest,
compare favorably with fixed-rate debt. The Barclays index of
long-dated Treasuries that mature in 20 years or longer has
fallen 5.36 percent since the start of the year, the biggest
losers among U.S. bonds.
Some analysts and investors, however, say it does not pay
right now to buy floating-rate bonds, which are yielding less
than their fixed-rate counterparts.
They note the Fed has signaled it is committed to buying
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at least until the end
of this year, and most economists think it is unlikely to back
away from its near-zero interest rate policy soon.
With a historically high U.S. unemployment rate and slow
growth in Europe, inflation remains a distant threat, they say.
"It's a timing issue for me. It's too early to put on this
trade," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading and
research at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York.
FLOATING RATE PURCHASES
Fixed-rate bonds have fared well so far in 2013, but a
sudden jump in yields - as occurred in 1994 - would hammer
pension funds and insurer portfolios, which have loaded up on
fixed-rate debt in recent years.
As a precaution, some fund managers worried about a
sustained sell-off in the bond market have been replacing some
of their pricey fixed-rate rate debt with floating-rate.
"Some investors say certain bonds look expensive to the risk
they are taking," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas
Research in Denver. "Worries about rising interest rates make a
compelling case for variable-rate products."
Joanna Bewick, who helps run Fidelity Investments' Strategic
Real Return Fund, said she has seen a "material
increase" in money going to floating-rate debt funds in recent
months. The fund had net investor inflows of $45.1 million in
the first two months of this year, compared with $38.7 million
for all of 2012, according to Lipper.
With 20 percent in floating-rate high-yield debt at the end
of January, it has earned 1.2 percent since the beginning of the
year.
Other floating rate funds have also seen growing investor
interest. Pimco's Senior Floating Rate Fund, launched
in 2011, has attracted $167.9 million of inflows this year and
now has nearly $2.2 billion of assets, Lipper data shows. It is
up 1.7 percent so far this year.
For investors with higher risk tolerance, floating-rate bank
loans offer higher returns than safer corporate debt.
PROTECTION AT A COST
Companies have sold $21.7 billion worth of floating-rate
bonds in the first two months of the year, quadruple the amount
sold in the entire last quarter of 2012, according to IFR, a
Thomson Reuters unit. Recent deals include a $300 million,
five-year deal for Bank of New York Mellon Corp. and a
$600 million two-year note offering from John Deere & Co.
Deutsche's Pollack said buying floating-rate debt now is not
a good bet because inflation is low and the Fed is not expected
to budge from its rate target for several years.
"Inflation is not a problem," he said. "You are giving up a
lot of yield in the short term."
But some investors would prefer to be safe now rather than
facing a spike in fixed-rate yields.
"We would rather be ahead of the curve than behind it," said
Richard Schlanger, portfolio manager with Pioneer Investments in
Boston.