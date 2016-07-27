NEW YORK, July 27 The spread between
shorter-dated and long-dated Treasury yields contracted on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said near-term risks on the
U.S. economy had abated, leaving the door open to raise interest
rates later this year.
The yield difference between U.S. 5-year and 30-year
Treasuries briefly narrowed to just under 110 basis points,
which was its tightest level since March 2015 as traders favored
longer-dated bonds which will fare better than shorter issues if
the Fed increases short-term rates and inflation remains tame.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)