Dec 14 Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose
to their highest in more than five years after the release of
the Federal Open Market Committee's rate decision and statement
on Wednesday in which the Fed announced a 0.25 percentage point
increase to U.S. overnight interest rates.
Yields on two-year Treasury notes rose to their
highest since August 2009, while three-year yields
hit their highest since May 2010 and five-year yields
rose to their highest since May 2011.
The FOMC also said it was expecting to raise rates three
times in 2017, an increase from the Federal Reserve's November
meeting at which the committee said it foresaw two increases.
