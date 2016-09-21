NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. Treasury yields briefly
extended their rise on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said
the case "has strengthened" for a future interest rate increase
following a two-day policy meeting.
The yield on two-year Treasuries touched its highest level
since late August before retreating as Fed policymakers issued
forecasts showing a reduced median outlook for the future level
of interest rates. The two-year yield was last at 0.782 percent,
up 0.4 basis point from late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)