NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. Treasury prices reduced
earlier losses on Wednesday as the record on the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting in January showed talk about changing
its planned rate-hike path following market turmoil and its
possible drag on the U.S. economy.
"If the recent tightening of global financial conditions was
sustained, it could be a factor amplifying downside risks" to
the economy, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's
Jan. 26-27 policy meeting released on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 15/32 in price for a yield 1.831 percent, up 5.6 basis
points from late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)