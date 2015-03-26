* Strong overseas stock markets cap demand for Treasuries
* Foreign central bank sales mitigate private demand
* More foreign bond buying seen hinging on Fed rate hike
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 26 The advantage of higher
yields in the United States has not prompted foreign buying as
investors had expected, and central banks have instead dumped
Treasuries in recent months.
Foreign central banks reduced their holdings of U.S.
Treasuries last week to $2.900 trillion, the lowest in a year,
according to the U.S. Federal Reserve. Thursday will bring new
weekly data on this figure, and signals point to flows
continuing toward Europe in both equity and fixed-income.
The shift in money out of U.S. assets is unexpected, given
that the dollar recently hit a 12-year high and U.S. yields are
much higher than Europe's. Analysts believe overseas central
banks have spent dollar reserves to defend currency pegs or to
stem further depreciation against the greenback.
Overseas central banks sold Treasuries for a third
consecutive month in January, and have not ratcheted up their
bidding for Treasuries at auctions, Treasury Department data
shows.
Some foreign fund managers have decided to chase higher
returns in the European stock market rather than piling cash
into Treasuries.
"While we do see some foreign purchases of U.S. bonds, a
large part of the money is being cycled into equities," said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York.
European shares are up 17 percent so far in 2015, as the
European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion-euro quantitative easing
has boosted risk-taking. Some overseas investors might be
hanging on to their European government bonds in hopes of
profiting from the QE program, investors said.
This reduces the effectiveness of QE in weakening the euro,
which would help regional exporters.
"The challenge for an economy with a current account surplus
is that recycling is required to keep the currency down. And
with equity inflows outpacing debt outflows, this recycling
doesn't seem to be happening," Citi analysts wrote in a research
note on Tuesday.
About 50 billion euros went into European equities in
January, while roughly 20 billion euros left European debt,
according to Citi analysts.
BK's Lien said there is still a lot of foreign cash sitting
on the sidelines.
"We need to see a stronger message from the Federal Reserve
that they are ready to raise interest rates so we would see
yields that would inspire a more aggressive inflow. That may not
happen until this summer," Lien said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)