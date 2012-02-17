POTENZA, Italy Feb 17 Italian police said
on Friday they had seized about $6 trillion of fake U.S.
Treasury bonds in Switzerland, and issued arrest warrants for
eight people accused of international fraud and other financial
crimes.
The operation, co-ordinated by prosecutors from the southern
Italian city of Potenza, was carried out by Italian and Swiss
authorities after a year-long investigation, an Italian police
source said.
The fake securities, more than a third of U.S. national
debt, were seized in January from a Swiss trust company where
they were held in three large trunks.
The eight alleged fraudsters are accused of counterfeiting
bonds, credit card forgery, and usury in the Italian regions of
Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio and Basilicata, police said.
The Swiss Federal Prosecutor's office said Zurich state
prosecutors had worked on the investigation at the request of
the Italian prosecutor. The Swiss handed over their findings in
July of last year.
In 2009, Italian financial police seized $742 billion of
fake U.S. bearer bonds in the northern Italian town of Chiasso,
near the Swiss border.
