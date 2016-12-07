NEW YORK Dec 7 Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries extended their earlier rise on Wednesday following a large block purchase of 10-year Treasury note futures in the wake of disappointing overseas data that pushed foreign yields lower.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 12/32 in price to yield 2.351 percent, down 4.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield retreated further from a near 1-1/2 year peak struck on Dec. 1 at 2.492 percent, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)