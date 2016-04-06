NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. Treasury yields reached session highs in Wednesday afternoon trading following a burst of selling in the futures market in advance of the Federal Reserve's releasing the record on its March policy meeting.

At about 1:13 p.m. (1713 GMT), the volume of 10-year Treasury note futures for June delivery jumped with nearly 16,000 contracts changing hands. In that minute, the price on the spot T-note contract fell by 2/32 to 130-17/32, according to CME Group data.

Several minutes later in the cash market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield touched a session high of 1.774 percent, up nearly 5 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)