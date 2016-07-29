BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier losses on Friday as the government's first snapshot on domestic gross product in the second quarter showed it grew 1.2 percent, well below a 2.6 percent rise forecast among economists polled by Reuters.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.516 percent, up 0.5 basis point from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.