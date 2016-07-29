NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier losses on Friday as the government's first snapshot on domestic gross product in the second quarter showed it grew 1.2 percent, well below a 2.6 percent rise forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.516 percent, up 0.5 basis point from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)