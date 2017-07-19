FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold rise after June housing starts data
July 19, 2017 / 12:37 PM / a day ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold rise after June housing starts data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at higher levels on Wednesday as domestic home construction rose more than forecast in June, snapping three straight months of decline and supporting the view of resilience in the housing sector despite tight supply.

At 8:36 a.m. (1236 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.271 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield hit 2.257 percent on Tuesday, which was the lowest level since June 29, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

