* China data above forecast
* Gains narrow as U.S. profits disappoint
* U.S. housing report strong
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Yields on longer dated U.S.
Treasuries inched ahead on Monday after Chinese economic data
boosted hopes among investors that slowing overseas growth will
not drag on America's long-running expansion.
In lackluster trading at the start of this week's deluge of
corporate earnings that traders will comb for hints on the
health of the U.S. economy, yields on shorter maturities were
flat or off slightly. The bellwether 10-year Treasury
was last down 2/32 in price.
Gains were strongest in a broad markets rally that sputtered
on Wall Street as Morgan Stanley and other U.S. companies
reported weak earnings and oil prices declined.
China's economic growth dipped below 7 percent for the first
time since the global financial crisis, hurt partly by cooling
investment, according to a report by the National Bureau of
Statistics.
The world's second-largest economy grew 6.9 percent between
July and September from a year ago, slightly better than
forecasts of a 6.8 percent rise but down from 7 percent in the
previous three months.
"That gave the market some hope that we will not see that
much of a drag domestically from the overseas slowdown," said
Larry Milstein, head of U.S. government and agency trading at
R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.
Treasuries also got a lift from data in the National
Association of Home Builders' October Housing Market Index
(HMI), which showed a three-point jump to 64, a new 10-year
high.
"Overall, a higher-than-expected release that has marginally
contributed to the steeper curve and modest selloff," said Ian
Lyngen at CRT Capital Group.
Trading in Treasuries was range-bound, with few significant
U.S. economic reports on tap this week and little news expected
from Federal Reserve policymakers contemplating raising
near-zero borrowing rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
"The week will be dominated by earnings," Milstein said. "We
have about 120 of the S&P 500 reporting this week, and that will
be an important driver for our market."
U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 13/32 in price
to yield 2.88 percent, compared to a yield of 2.86 percent late
Friday.
U.S. three-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in
price to yield 0.89 percent from a yield of 0.90 percent late
Friday. U.S. five-year notes were flat and yielding 1.34
percent.
The 10-year Treasury notes last yielded 2.03 percent versus
2.02 percent late Friday.
