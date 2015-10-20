* Yields ahead for fourth session
* Housing starts top forecasts
* Traders await next week's Fed meeting
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. Treasury bond yields rose
for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, getting a lift from
unexpectedly strong data showing that home building remains a
bright sector in the slowing U.S. economy.
Treasuries prices were already down before the housing data
in a selling trend that began last week but has left yields well
within recent ranges, according to senior bond strategist Ian
Lyngen at CRT Capital.
"You can make a solid argument that Treasuries are trading
with the European bonds," he said.
European government bonds were also off in price on Tuesday,
with German government bond yields going to a three-week high
after an upbeat ECB lending survey silenced some calls for the
central bank to step up its trillion-euro bond-buying program.
Selling pressure was also generated by San Francisco Federal
Reserve President John Williams, who said in a television
interview that he saw U.S. rates rising in the near future.
Yields on the 30-year Treasury moved the most on
Tuesday and last traded at 2.92 percent. That reflected a
decline of 26/32 in price, but left the maturity's yield below
the month's high of 2.97 percent hit Oct. 9.
The bellwether 10-year Treasury was last down
12/32 in price and yielded 2.07 percent.
U.S. three-year Treasury notes were off 3/32 in
price to yield 0.93 percent. U.S. five-year notes
were down 6/32 and yielding 1.38 percent.
Treasuries trading was listless, with no major economic
reports or events for traders to play off until next week's
meeting of Fed policymakers weighing an end to near-zero
interest rates.
"Inflation data will keep the Fed from moving, certainly in
October," said Kim Rupert, managing director at Action Economics
in San Francisco. "I give it 40-60 percent in December."
Housing starts rose smartly in September on soaring demand
for rental apartments, the Commerce Department said in a report
seen as encouraging a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
Groundbreaking increased 6.5 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual pace of 1.21 million units in September, the
sixth straight month that starts were above 1 million units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast groundbreaking on new
homes rising to a 1.15 million-unit pace last month.
