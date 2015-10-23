* China steps up stimulus program
* Wall Street surges
* Risk-on move hurts government debt
(Adds quotes, weekly data and late prices)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. Treasury debt yields
jumped on Friday, taking benchmark 10-year yields to a two-week
high, after China cut interest rates for the sixth time in less
than a year and helped fuel a global rally in equities.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering its
one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.35
percent as part of China's most aggressive monetary-easing
policy since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
Sobering economic data in the third quarter outlined the
formidable challenges faced by Chinese policymakers, not least
in attaining the 7 percent growth target set by the government.
China's easing announcement, coming just a day after the
European Central Bank signaled it is ready to increase its
stimulus measures, helped lift stock markets in Asia and Europe.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares
in 45 nations, rose nearly 1 percent.
Wall Street indexes were ahead smartly, led by surging tech
stocks, while Treasuries and other top-drawer bonds were falling
in price.
"It is a pretty good risk-on move," said Donald Ellenberger,
strategist and portfolio manager at Federated Investors in
Pittsburgh. "And ordinarily, in risk-on moves, risk-free
Treasuries suffer."
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield last stood
at 2.08 percent after touching a high of 2.099 percent, a level
last seen on Oct. 9. Its price was last off 18/32.
Yields on the 30-year Treasury bond were as high
as 2.93 percent before easing to 2.90 percent, reflecting a
price decline of 26/32.
Shorter-term Treasuries, including the five-year note
, were also off in price. The five-year was last
yielding 1.41 percent on a price drop of 10/32, according to
Reuters data.
For the week, a directionless mix of winning and losing
sessions ahead of next week's possibly markets-rattling Federal
Reserve policymakers meeting, Treasury prices ended little
changed. The 10-year yield late on Friday was 2.08 percent,
compared to last week's final 2.02 percent.
"There really was not much stemming from the U.S. economic
front in terms of data or insight to encourage price direction,"
CRT Capital Group analysts Ian Lyngen and David Ader said.
That, they added in a research note, "probably is about
right going into this week's FOMC that should be something of a
non-starter in terms of insight."
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)