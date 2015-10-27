(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday after a drop in domestic durable goods orders in
September reinforced the view of a slowdown in U.S. economic
growth in the third quarter, supporting investor demand for
low-risk government bonds.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, declined 0.3 percent last month after a
downwardly revised 1.6 percent decline in August.
"It's not the durable goods number alone, but the revision
to August and the preponderance of lackluster data in recent
weeks causing folks to downgrade their GDP estimates," said
Jason Brady, portfolio manager and managing director of
Thornburg Investment Management's fixed income team.
Price gains were limited by investor caution ahead of sales
of five- and seven-year notes by the Treasury Department later
this week. Investors are also watching the Federal Reserve,
which began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, for clues
about when the central bank intends to increase interest rates,
further limiting bond gains.
"The Fed has a chance to set the tone tomorrow and force the
market to price in a higher probability for a December rate
increase," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose 7/32 in
price to yield 2.029 percent, down 3 basis points from late
Monday. The 10-year yield was as low as 2.009 percent in earlier
trading.
The 30-year bond was up 7/32 in price for a
yield of 2.855 percent, down 1 basis point from Monday.
On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $35
billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29
billion in seven-year debt on Thursday. It will also
auction $15 billion in two-year floating-rate securities
on Wednesday.
The Treasury postponed its monthly sale of two-year
fixed-rate notes because it might not be able to borrow money
when that auction would have settled on Nov. 2.
The Treasury may soon decide on a date for the two-year note
sale after Congressional Republican leaders and the White House
struck a tentative deal late Monday on a two-year budget and an
extension of the federal debt ceiling until March 2017.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chris Reese)