By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday with short- and medium-dated yields hitting their highest in a month after the Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate hike in December, surprising traders who had hoped for hints of no move this year.

The U.S. central bank downplayed concerns about the impact of a weakening global economy on U.S. growth, a factor that kept it from ending its near-zero rate policy in September.

"I think the statement did lessen the focus on international capital markets and turned the focus on more domestic employment situation, which adds heightened awareness about the upcoming jobs number," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri.

Interest rates futures implied traders now see a 43 percent chance of a rate increase at the Fed's next meeting seven weeks from now, compared with 33 percent on Tuesday.

"In determining whether it will be appropriate to raise the target range at its next meeting, the Committee will assess progress - both realized and expected - toward its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation," the Fed said in a statement after concluding a two-day meeting on Wednesday.

A revived view of a December rate increase spurred sales of short- and medium-dated Treasuries and purchases of longer-dated issues in anticipation of shorter-term rates rising faster than longer-term ones, analysts said.

"The belly of the curve is coming under pressure and the front-end has flattened on the possibility of an increase sooner than the market has been planning on," said Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

This curve-flattening move narrowed the yield spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries to 1.41 percent, its tightest level since late August.

Prior to the Fed statement, the bond market was under pressure on disappointing demand for $15 billion in two-year floating-rate securities and $35 billion of 5-year notes.

The Treasury Department will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

In late trading, two-year Treasuries yield, which is most sensitive to changes in traders' view on Fed policy, rose to 0.707 percent, up 9 basis points for its steepest single-day yield jump since Feb. 6, according to Reuters data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell 20/32 in price to yield 2.099 percent, up 7 basis points on the day, while the 30-year bond was down 16/32 in price to yield of 2.876 percent, up 2.5 basis points. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Bill Rigby)