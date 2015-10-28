(Rewrites, adds analyst comments)
* Short-to-medium yields rise to one-month peak after FOMC
* Two-year yield records biggest one-day rise since Feb.
* Yield curve flattens as traders renew bets on Dec rate
hike
* Demand light at two-year, seven-year debt sales
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday with short- and medium-dated yields hitting their
highest in a month after the Federal Reserve left the door open
for a rate hike in December, surprising traders who had hoped
for hints of no move this year.
The U.S. central bank downplayed concerns about the impact
of a weakening global economy on U.S. growth, a factor that kept
it from ending its near-zero rate policy in September.
"I think the statement did lessen the focus on international
capital markets and turned the focus on more domestic employment
situation, which adds heightened awareness about the upcoming
jobs number," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist
at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri.
Interest rates futures implied traders now see a 43 percent
chance of a rate increase at the Fed's next meeting seven weeks
from now, compared with 33 percent on Tuesday.
"In determining whether it will be appropriate to raise the
target range at its next meeting, the Committee will assess
progress - both realized and expected - toward its objectives of
maximum employment and 2 percent inflation," the Fed said in a
statement after concluding a two-day meeting on Wednesday.
A revived view of a December rate increase spurred sales of
short- and medium-dated Treasuries and purchases of longer-dated
issues in anticipation of shorter-term rates rising faster than
longer-term ones, analysts said.
"The belly of the curve is coming under pressure and the
front-end has flattened on the possibility of an increase sooner
than the market has been planning on," said Subadra Rajappa,
head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
This curve-flattening move narrowed the yield spread between
five-year and 30-year Treasuries to 1.41 percent, its tightest
level since late August.
Prior to the Fed statement, the bond market was under
pressure on disappointing demand for $15 billion in two-year
floating-rate securities and $35 billion of 5-year
notes.
The Treasury Department will sell $29 billion in seven-year
notes on Thursday.
In late trading, two-year Treasuries yield, which
is most sensitive to changes in traders' view on Fed policy,
rose to 0.707 percent, up 9 basis points for its steepest
single-day yield jump since Feb. 6, according to Reuters data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell 20/32 in
price to yield 2.099 percent, up 7 basis points on the day,
while the 30-year bond was down 16/32 in price to
yield of 2.876 percent, up 2.5 basis points.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Bill Rigby)