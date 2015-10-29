(Updates market action, adds quote, byline)

* Most U.S. Treasuries yields rise to one-month highs

* Latest U.S. GDP data support possible Dec rate hike

* U.S. to sell $29 billion seven-year notes

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with benchmark yields rising to their highest in a month as the U.S. economy expanded in third quarter on solid consumer spending, buttressing the chances the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates in December.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, grew at a 3.2 percent rate, but its contribution to overall domestic growth was undercut by a sharp cutback in inventory building, the Commerce Department said.

These factors resulted in a 1.5-percent increase in the government's first reading in gross domestic product in the third quarter, a tad short of the 1.6-percent gain expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

"It's encouraging as we know it wasn't a very good quarter," said Jim Caron, a portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York.

Economists have worried about the recent slowdown in job growth and some cooling in housing activity, together with the pullback in manufacturing and exports due to a strong dollar.

The advance third-quarter GDP report came a day after Fed policymakers left rates unchanged near zero, but left the door open for a rate increase at their Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, citing further improvement in the jobs market.

Prior to the release of the policy statement, interest rates futures implied traders had priced in about a 1-in-3 chance of a rate increase in December. As of early Thursday, they implied traders now see 50 percent probability of a rate hike, up from 43 percent at Thursday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

"The Fed wanted a 50-50 outlook for December so mission accomplished," Caron said.

With a December rate hike back in play due to a resilient U.S. economy, investors pared their bond holdings before a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) .

The two-year Treasuries yield, which is most sensitive to changes in traders' view on Fed policy, rose 2 basis points to 0.729 percent, its highest level in more than month, according to Reuters data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell 13/32 in price to yield 2.140 percent, up 5 basis points on the day. The 10-year yield hit its highest levels in a month and broke above its 200-day moving average.

The 30-year bond lost more than 1 point in price with a yield of 2.920 percent, up 5.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)