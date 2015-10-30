* Investors expect ECB, BoJ stimulus to boost growth

* Traders balance month-end buying

* Longer-dated Treasuries lead rise in Treasuries

* U.S. reschedules 2-year note auction to Nov. 4

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with benchmark yields retreating from one-month peaks as soft domestic and overseas data renewed traders' outlook on tepid global growth and month-end buying boosted longer-dated Treasuries prices.

Some investors added U.S. bonds back to their holdings on expectations of further bond-buying stimulus from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan to combat deflation.

Purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet expected month-end changes to portfolio benchmarks also pushed longer-dated bond prices higher, analysts said.

Treasuries prices had fallen after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday that it may increase interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December and data showed the U.S. economy expanded in the third quarter on relatively solid consumer spending.

The bond market on Friday recouped some losses that had pushed benchmark yields to their highest since late September.

"These are choppy moves at the end of a very tricky week," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

The U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose only 0.1 percent in September, suggesting some cooling in domestic demand and arguing against a rate increase in the next seven weeks.

On the other hand, the University of Michigan's October consumer sentiment index rebounded 2.8 points to 90.0 for a final print, while the government's employment cost index rose 0.6 percent in the third quarter, matching analysts' forecasts and faster than the 0.2 percent rise in the second quarter.

"Investors are adjusting to the fact that if data keeps coming in line with expectations, even if it's not great, a December move is very likely," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Interest rates futures implied traders are still pricing in a 50 percent chance of a Fed rate hike in December, roughly the same as on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Two-year Treasury note yields were up 1 basis point at 0.736 percent, below 1-1/2 month high of 0.753 percent set earlier Friday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.165 percent, down 1 basis point from Thursday.

The 30-year bond rose 10/32 in price with a yield of 2.948 percent, down 2 basis points on the day.

Separately, the Treasury Department rescheduled this week's postponed $26 billion two-year note sale to Nov. 4. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)