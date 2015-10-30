* Investors expect ECB, BoJ stimulus to boost growth
* Traders balance month-end buying
* Longer-dated Treasuries lead rise in Treasuries
* U.S. reschedules 2-year note auction to Nov. 4
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday, with benchmark yields retreating from one-month peaks as
soft domestic and overseas data renewed traders' outlook on
tepid global growth and month-end buying boosted longer-dated
Treasuries prices.
Some investors added U.S. bonds back to their holdings on
expectations of further bond-buying stimulus from the European
Central Bank and the Bank of Japan to combat deflation.
Purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet expected
month-end changes to portfolio benchmarks also pushed
longer-dated bond prices higher, analysts said.
Treasuries prices had fallen after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signaled on Wednesday that it may increase interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade in December and data showed
the U.S. economy expanded in the third quarter on relatively
solid consumer spending.
The bond market on Friday recouped some losses that had
pushed benchmark yields to their highest since late September.
"These are choppy moves at the end of a very tricky week,"
said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura
Securities International in New York.
The U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index,
the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose only 0.1 percent in
September, suggesting some cooling in domestic demand and
arguing against a rate increase in the next seven weeks.
On the other hand, the University of Michigan's October
consumer sentiment index rebounded 2.8 points to 90.0 for a
final print, while the government's employment cost index rose
0.6 percent in the third quarter, matching analysts' forecasts
and faster than the 0.2 percent rise in the second quarter.
"Investors are adjusting to the fact that if data keeps
coming in line with expectations, even if it's not great, a
December move is very likely," said Priya Misra, head of global
rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.
Interest rates futures implied traders are still pricing in
a 50 percent chance of a Fed rate hike in December, roughly the
same as on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Two-year Treasury note yields were up 1 basis
point at 0.736 percent, below 1-1/2 month high of 0.753 percent
set earlier Friday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 7/32 in price
to yield 2.165 percent, down 1 basis point from Thursday.
The 30-year bond rose 10/32 in price with a
yield of 2.948 percent, down 2 basis points on the day.
Separately, the Treasury Department rescheduled this week's
postponed $26 billion two-year note sale to Nov. 4.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)