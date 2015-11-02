* 10-yr yield hits over 5-wk high
* 2-, 3-, 5-, 7-yr yields hit over 6-wk highs
* Traders await Friday's U.S. Oct. employment report
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields hit their highest in over five weeks on Monday, while
shorter-dated yields reached the highest in over six weeks on
continued expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate hike
in December.
Analysts said the rise in yields was a continuation of last
week's surge after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Oct.
28 but put a December rate hike firmly in play.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit 2.189 percent on
Monday, marking their highest since Sept. 25, while two-,
three-, five-, and seven-year yields hit their highest levels
since Sept. 17.
"It's just still continued follow-through from the Oct. 28
Fed statement," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income
strategy at Piper Jaffray & Co. in Chicago. "(Fed Chair) Janet
Yellen and crew have really been back-tracking, trying to get
the market prepared for a rate hike."
U.S. interest rates futures, meanwhile, showed a greater
probability that the Fed's first rate hike since 2006 would come
in January 2016, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. The
Fed's first rate hike is expected to hurt Treasuries prices,
which move inversely to yields.
Analysts also said the conclusion of month-end buying
removed some support for Treasuries prices on Monday.
The move higher in yields was limited, however, by some
reluctance ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for
October. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to
have added 180,000 jobs last month.
"Everybody's going to largely wait for Friday's data before
making any big moves," said Kim Rupert, managing director at
Action Economics in San Francisco.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
8/32 in price to yield 2.182 percent, from a yield of 2.151
percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last down 12/32 in price to yield 2.955 percent, from a
yield of 2.936 percent late Friday.
U.S. two-year Treasury notes, which are among the
short-dated Treasuries deemed most vulnerable to a Fed rate
hike, were last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.753 percent after
hitting a session high of 0.757 percent. Those yields stood at
0.736 percent late Friday.
U.S. seven-year notes were last down 6/32 in
price to yield 1.923 percent after hitting a session high of
1.930 percent and ending last Friday at 1.891 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)