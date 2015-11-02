* 10-year yield hits over 5-week high
* 2-7-year yields hit over 6-week highs
* Traders await Friday's U.S. October employment report
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields hit their highest level in over five weeks on Monday,
while shorter-dated yields reached their highest in over six
weeks on expectations of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate
hike in December.
Analysts said the rise in yields was a continuation of last
week's jump after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Oct.
28 but put a December rate hike firmly in play.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit 2.189 percent on
Monday, their highest level since Sept. 25, while yields on
Treasuries maturing between two and seven years hit their
highest levels since Sept. 17.
"People have come to the realization that the Fed is kind of
hell-bent on getting to a liftoff," said Robbert van Batenburg,
director of flow strategy at Societe Generale in New York. A
rate hike, which would be the Fed's first since 2006, is
expected to hurt Treasuries prices, which move inversely to
yields.
Analysts said the conclusion of month-end buying also
removed some support for Treasuries prices on Monday, while
greater risk appetite led investors to favor stocks and sell
some safe-haven U.S. debt.
The move higher in yields was limited, however, as traders
await Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for October.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added
180,000 jobs last month.
"There is quite a bit of reluctance" to take a strong view
on the U.S. bond market ahead of the jobs data, said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
9/32 in price to yield 2.184 percent, up from 2.151 percent late
Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down
12/32 in price to yield 2.955 percent, up from 2.936 percent
late Friday.
U.S. two-year Treasury notes, which are among the
short-dated Treasuries deemed most vulnerable to a Fed rate
hike, were last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.757 percent,
holding at the earlier session high. Yields on two-year notes
stood at 0.736 percent late Friday.
U.S. seven-year notes were last down 8/32 in
price to yield 1.930 percent after hitting a session high of
1.933 percent; they ended Friday at 1.891 percent.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 1.17 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie
Adler)